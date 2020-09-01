FIA to investigate Giovinazzi crash
"You learn from every accident"
Search
The FIA is investigating the way in which George Russell’s car struck a flying wheel at high speed during the Belgian GP.
In a highlight of the race at Spa, Russell struck the bouncing wheel of Antonio Giovinazzi’s Alfa Romeo after the Italian driver crashed.
"It was bad luck that I hit it, but it could easily have hit a marshal or someone in the crowd, if there had been a crowd," Williams’ Russell told RTL.
"You learn from every accident and we clearly have to make improvements here."
However, strict regulations already exist that tie the wheels to the chassis with Kevlar tethers in the event of heavy crashes.
F1 race director Michael Masi admits the way Giovinazzi’s came loose is a "concern".
"I can’t say with 100 percent certainty what went wrong. It’s too early to draw conclusions so soon after an incident like that," he said.
"We will look at all the data very carefully," Masi added.
FIA
add_circle 10 percent downforce reduction for 2021 - Tombazis
add_circle FIA looking into legality of energy recovery systems
add_circle Official: All 10 teams commit to Formula 1 until 2025
add_circle ’Party mode’ ban could be postponed - Tanabe
More on FIA