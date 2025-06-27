Ferrari looking ahead ’despite the rumours’ - Leclerc

After venting his fury at the Italian media two weeks ago in Canada, the start of Frederic Vasseur’s race weekend in Austria was very low profile.

One of the only mentions of the Frenchman’s name, amid raging speculation that his Ferrari contract will not be renewed, was uttered by Charles Leclerc.

He insisted the situation behind closed red doors was relatively calm.

"Every time I arrive at the track I have a smile," Leclerc said. "I like this environment and with Fred we make a good team. We will go back to winning, also with Lewis (Hamilton), obviously.

"That’s what we are trying to do, despite the many rumours around the team."

So far at the Red Bull Ring, the chatter around the team boss’s future has been outweighed by positive news about a Ferrari upgrade - a new floor.

There is also talk that a revised rear suspension layout, originally scheduled to debut at Spa, could be brought forward to next weekend at Silverstone.

"It’s a significant step," said Leclerc, referring to the new floor in Austria. "Will it be enough to reach McLaren? I don’t think so. The gap is too big.

"Several small steps will be necessary."

As for Hamilton, the 40-year-old seems only vaguely interested in 2025, making clear that his focus is not only on the 2026 project, but wider organisational matters.

"I don’t know the exact figures for how much downforce the new floor is supposed to provide," the Briton said on Thursday.

"I wouldn’t say we’re expecting much, but fingers crossed it’s heading in the right direction."

As for his obvious focus on the future and wider organisational issues, Hamilton added: "I’ve talked a lot about it and I don’t want to go into any more detail, because I’m not making excuses.

"We’ve had several issues on both sides - driver and car - and we’re working on it. There have been a lot of things that have happened over these weekends. Maybe one day it will be revealed all the things that have happened that have held us back."

He then mentioned the elusive ’F’-word.

"Behind the scenes, I’m working hard with Fred and the team to try to implement changes and improvements so that we can have long-term success," said the former Mercedes driver.

"I’m working with Loic Serra and the whole crew on next year’s front and rear suspension and addressing the understeer issues, making sure that doesn’t continue. We want to learn from previous years and we’re learning from this year as well. All so that next year is the best we’ve ever had.

"That’s my main goal."

Back in the Ferrari-centric media world, however, the speculation looks set to race on for now. "The results that the Scuderia is showing under Vasseur speak for themselves," declared former Ferrari driver Rene Arnoux to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I would like to be wrong and witness more victories for Ferrari. But when we hear the words of the team boss that he is more or less satisfied with fifth place, I cannot understand it.

"I hope that Maranello is already working hard on the development of the car for 2026, otherwise we have to admit that the team is in poor shape."

Leclerc says he has tried the 2026 car in the simulator, and shares Max Verstappen’s admission that he has "concerns" about what the radical new rules will do to the joy of racing.

"To be honest, it wasn’t much fun," Leclerc admitted. "But we’re still in the early stages of development."