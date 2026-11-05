F1 urges silence over Middle East safety fears

Formula 1 has reportedly told teams and drivers to avoid publicly criticising the safety situation surrounding the upcoming Qatar and Abu Dhabi grands prix.

Austria’s Osterreich newspaper reports that F1 and the FIA have written to all teams urging a united public position while the situation in the Middle East remains uncertain.

"Reports indicate that Formula 1 has instructed teams and drivers to refrain from any criticism of safety at the upcoming Grands Prix," the newspaper said.

"Formula 1 and the FIA, in a recent letter to all participating teams, are demanding that they present a united front of building trust. The aim of this measure is to prevent public discussions surrounding safety-related issues during the race weekends in Qatar and Abu Dhabi."

The reported instruction comes as other major sporting events continue to be affected by the regional security situation.

The Guardian reports that Qatar will no longer host the 2028 Nations Championship finals, while a planned title sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways has also fallen through amid "uncertainty caused by the war in the Middle East".

Blick, meanwhile, reports that the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia has been postponed by a year, while the BMX Freestyle and Trial World Championships in Riyadh have been cancelled entirely.

Audi racing director Allan McNish says the Swiss-based F1 team is nevertheless still preparing to travel to both Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

"All the travel, logistics, everything is going in that direction," said the former F1 driver.

He described the situation as "status quo" but also a "moving target".

MotoGP’s Qatar round this weekend remains particularly contentious.

Yamaha has already withdrawn, while Blick reports that Swiss Moto2 figure Thomas Luthi admitted: "It leaves me with an uneasy feeling."

At the same time, Qatar is hosting the World Shooting Championships with more than 1000 competitors at a venue just 2.5 kilometres from the Lusail circuit.

Blick reports that Swiss Shooting never considered withdrawing.