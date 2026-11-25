George Russell proposed a non-aggression pact with Max Verstappen during their fierce battle for victory in Las Vegas, despite the bitter war of words between the two rivals.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, Russell suggested that he and Verstappen stop defending against each other and instead use the controversial slipstream and battery ’yo-yo’ tactics to escape the chasing pack.

"I’m happy to work together with Max, if that’s going to break us away from the pack," Russell radioed to Mercedes.

"So if he wants to yo-yo, let’s yo-yo, but no defending."

The message was not broadcast live, and Russell’s engineer Marcus Dudley did not respond.

Crucially, Red Bull never passed the proposal to Verstappen either, leaving the Dutchman unaware of the suggested arrangement.

Verstappen eventually won the race, while Russell crashed after their intense battle.

Former Haas boss Gunther Steiner believes Russell is making a serious mistake by continuing his public feud with Verstappen.

"Don’t provoke the bear!" Steiner warned on the Red Flags podcast.

"I respect George as a racing driver, but Max is simply better at handling the mental aspects."

Steiner suggested Russell’s frustration at losing the championship to Kimi Antonelli was affecting his judgement.

"He’s destroying his career with his own hands, with his own words," he said.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher was similarly critical, accusing Russell of lacking self-criticism.

"I think he’s driving himself into a corner, in the team and in every respect," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

Steiner, meanwhile, offered Russell some blunt advice.

"Sometimes less is more, just say nothing, do your job, win races again. And when you do have something to say because you beat him, then choose your battle wisely."