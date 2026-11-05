Alonso confirms all-new Honda already on dyno

Fernando Alonso says Honda’s completely new 2027 Formula 1 engine is already running on the dyno as Aston Martin looks beyond another difficult weekend in Mexico.

"The engine department is aware of the problems and difficulties," the two-time world champion told Spanish media.

"They are testing a completely new engine on the dynamometer because it is a completely new project."

The comment follows Honda’s recent confirmation that a major power unit upgrade is planned for the start of 2027, with another significant step expected around the middle of the season.

Alonso remains convinced the new package can transform Aston Martin’s position.

"I have to say that I have faith and confidence in next year," he said.

"It will be, I repeat, a completely new project, and the chassis is also progressing in the right direction."

"We all have high hopes for next year, and I know we can sort out a lot of things."

The optimism comes after Mexico exposed the current Honda package badly, with Alonso retiring and openly identifying the engine as the limiting factor.

Honda’s Shintaro Orihara has warned that Interlagos could again be difficult.

"Interlagos is another high-altitude circuit," he said.

"It’s not as demanding as Mexico City, but it’s still a factor to consider for the power unit."

Meanwhile, Marca reports that rumours of a new internal combustion-chamber sensor for FIA compliance checks in 2027 are incorrect.

According to the Spanish newspaper, the FIA will continue checking compression and combustion legality by fully disassembling engines at factories and measuring them at both ambient and operating temperatures.

Marca says manufacturers including Honda, Ferrari and Audi are therefore expected to keep working towards the combustion solutions already developed by Mercedes and Red Bull rather than relying on a new sensor-based policing system.