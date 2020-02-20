F1 seeks solution to China GP postponement

F1 is considering an unprecedented triple back-to-back series of races at the end of the 2020 season.

Following revelations that Liberty Media could lose $43 million over the cancellation of the already-postponed Chinese GP, moves are afoot to re-jig the calendar.

Assuming the coronavirus crisis eases by then, the leading solution at present is to slot a two-day Shanghai round between the Brazilian and Abu Dhabi grands prix.

That would create three consecutive race weekends to conclude the 2020 championship.

"To begin with, the FIA and FOM made the right decision (to postpone), because health and human safety is paramount," said Alpha Tauri boss Franz Tost.

"Then let’s see if this grand prix will be held at the end of the season, because if there is such an opportunity then of course we must use it.

"As far as I know, it is written in the contract that Abu Dhabi is the final race of the season, but perhaps it is possible to move it to a later date," he added.

"But the main thing is that the situation with the coronavirus should be under control, and then some acceptable solution for China can be found."

Apart from cancellations due to force majeure, a calendar change can only occur if every F1 team agrees.