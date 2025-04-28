F1 leaves door ajar for 2026 engine tweaks

Another attempt to change or tweak the radical engine regulations for 2026 has faltered - although the door has been left slightly ajar.

Last week, ahead of the Thursday meeting, Mercedes’ Toto Wolff slammed as a "joke" the inclusion of a discussion about the rules on the agenda of the F1 Commission.

It is believed Red Bull and Ferrari are pushing hardest for the regulations to be changed out of concern for the ’show’ - or even on the basis of safety.

Ahead of last Thursday’s F1 Commission meeting, Dutch commentator Olav Mol told Ziggo Sport: "Even Mercedes now admit that at Monza, with half the power based on electricity, they will run out of that power halfway down the straight.

"The engine would then be even less powerful than in Formula 2," he added.

Mol explained that, at the F1 Commission, a proposal was on the table to reduce the electrical component of the 2026 engines from 50 percent to 36 percent in the races.

After the meeting, the FIA announced that while the 2026 rules continue to stand, the topic will continue to be "discussed in more detail" in sub-committees.

Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport explains: "With this decision, Formula 1 is taking precautions."

The magazine said the biggest possibility is that the strict homologation rules could be relaxed at short notice if Mercedes or another manufacturer, for instance, emerges with a massive performance advantage.

"Should there be significant performance differences on the racetrack next year, there would be opportunities to make adjustments in the interests of the sport," the publication added.

As for the proposal to wind down the electrical power, Auto Motor und Sport confirmed that it was voted down.