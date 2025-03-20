F1 considering scrapping 2026 engine revolution

Formula 1 is considering a plan to bring ’green’ normally-aspirated V10 engines back to the grid sooner than was ever anticipated.

Next year, the sport is scheduled to put its current 2014-2025 ’hybrid power unit’ era in the past with a move to even heavier and more electrified turbo V6 engines.

However, driven by the exciting prospect of loud, light, simple, fan-pleasing V10s powered by 100 percent sustainable fuel, a "contingency plan for the future" has been bubbling behind the scenes for weeks, according to Auto Motor und Sport.

Correspondent Michael Schmidt said one idea is to put the 2026 engines that are currently being feverishly developed behind the scenes on the back burner for two years - enabling a switch to the ’green’ V10s in 2028.

"Even at an advanced stage of development, some teams are reporting that the 2026 regulations were too ambitious," he said.

Apparently, they are arguing that the prospect of some cars running at greatly reduced speeds to recuperate energy raises "safety concerns" about crashes. "Many are also concerned that the show could suffer," Schmidt added.

He said a "V10 working group" has been set up.

"The manufacturers who are putting the most pressure on the teams to do this are those who already know they’re behind with their 2026 engine," an unnamed insider said.

Red Bull and Ferrari apparently support the V10 idea, while Honda, Audi and Mercedes are opposed to putting the 2026 engines on ice for a further two-year period.

"We simply don’t have enough current engines," argued team boss Toto Wolff.

A back-up plan under consideration is to allow the 2026 revolution to proceed, but to limit it to just a three year period instead of five - with the V10s arriving after that.