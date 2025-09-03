Even Verstappen podium unlikely at Monza - Marko

Dr Helmut Marko has warned that Red Bull may struggle even to reach the podium at Monza this weekend, despite the circuit’s layout appearing more favourable than Zandvoort.

Max Verstappen salvaged second place at his home race, but both he and team advisor Marko now unanimously admit the championship fight is over.

"Up front, (Oscar) Piastri will just cruise through the next race - now that the championship seems to be decided for him," Marko told Osterreich newspaper.

"You have to be realistic," the 82-year-old added. "McLaren is like from another planet. When they put the foot down, they’re three-quarters of a second per lap ahead of us.

"At least we’ve pulled away from Ferrari and Mercedes - they’re a second behind."

Verstappen himself has admitted he may not win another race in 2025, but Marko is more optimistic. "On tracks like Baku, Austin, Jeddah or Mexico it can work out - the faster the better," he said.

As for Monza, though, Marko sees little chance. "Too soon.

"Plus there are too many chicanes there," he explained. "Even a podium will be tough for us behind the McLarens."

Even beyond this season, Red Bull faces its biggest challenge yet with its first in-house engine project for 2026, developed in conjunction with Ford. Former boss Christian Horner had warned that the team may struggle.

"If you look at the experience of our competitors, that’s probably true," Marko admitted.

"But I say - let’s wait and see. The topic is so complex that under the new regulations anything is possible. There will be huge surprises, both positive and negative. For now, I’ll think positive."