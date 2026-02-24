Ecclestone, Briatore warn of ’chaos’ under 2026 rules

Long-time Formula 1 powerbrokers Bernie Ecclestone and Flavio Briatore have issued stark warnings about the direction of the sport under the new 2026 regulations.

With drivers already voicing frustration about the heavy energy-management focus of the new cars, Ecclestone predicted a turbulent start to the season.

"There will be chaos and confusion at the start of the season - everyone will have to learn Formula 1 all over again," he told RTL.

"The new rules certainly don’t favour Max Verstappen and his driving style. It’s not so much about the racing. Developments are moving toward ever-greater restrictions for drivers, but the essence of Formula 1 is that it’s a world championship for drivers, not engineers.

"Modern Formula 1 is more competitive with Formula E. The danger is that we could lose fans. I sincerely hope that doesn’t happen."

On the likely pecking order, Ecclestone tipped Mercedes to begin strongly.

"Mercedes has the advantage," he said. "Russell has talent, but he needs to demonstrate his killer instinct throughout the season to become champion.

"Mercedes-powered teams have a good chance this year, but I hope Ferrari will have a say in the matter too. Formula 1 will benefit if Ferrari wins the championship.

"I see Lewis not giving up, not wanting to stop before achieving his goal. Maybe this year will be a success. That would be a great story."

Ecclestone also expressed confidence in Audi’s debut campaign and its rookie Brazilian driver Gabriel Bortoleto - who was personally promoted by the now 95-year-old.

"I believe Audi has all the ingredients for a successful first year in Formula 1," he said. "The mid-table teams are very close in terms of car speed, and Audi has a chance in this battle.

"I’m confident Gabriel Bortoleto will be a serious threat to Nico Hulkenberg. The young Brazilian is very fast and capable of becoming a champion one day."

Alpine advisor Briatore, meanwhile, was even more direct in his criticism.

"The complex energy management of the new generation of cars puts Formula 1 at risk of a sharp decline," he told Motorsport Japan. "It’s simply a waste of engineering effort, and the fans won’t understand it. At the very least, they should explain what’s going on. For the drivers, it’s become a completely different game."

He drew parallels with Formula E.

"Do you remember Formula E? Di Grassi won when he was around 50 years old. Formula 1 drivers tried to drive those cars, but it was impossible. Why? Because driving those cars is more like an engineering experiment.

"And that’s precisely where we’re headed now. Normally, to overtake you have to step on the gas. Now you have to lift off the gas."

However, Briatore praised Formula 1’s commercial boom.

"The commercial progress is astonishing," he said. "Ten years ago, we had to make so many sales calls to companies that our fingers ached. Now they’re the ones contacting us.

"It’s a completely different game. But we must protect the race itself and the sound of the engine. That’s Formula 1."