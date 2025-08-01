Dunne turns heads as F1 paddock buzz grows louder

McLaren junior Alex Dunne is emerging as one of the most talked-about prospects in the Formula 1 paddock following his standout FP1 debut in Austria and a breakthrough rookie campaign in Formula 2.

Despite a disqualification at Spa stripping him of a feature race win, Dunne sits just 11 points off the F2 championship lead with five rounds remaining. The 19-year-old Irishman has impressed insiders with his adaptability and raw pace - especially given he finished only 14th in F3 last year.

"My performance in FP1 in Austria was a demonstration of my ability to drive a Formula 1 car," said Dunne. "In different conditions and driving different cars, I feel like I’ve always adapted relatively well and quickly."

That Red Bull Ring outing marked his first appearance in an F1 session, but Dunne says each run since has felt more natural. "Every time I’ve driven the car since then, it’s gotten better and better."

Backed by both McLaren and Rodin Motorsport, Dunne’s rising profile comes despite a congested F1 driver market. With no immediate vacancies at McLaren, his best option could mirror Oscar Piastri’s path - win F2, then wait.

"I’ve been clear since the beginning of the year," Dunne told Auto Hebdo. "Whether there’s a seat available at McLaren or elsewhere, the best opportunity for me to become an F1 driver is to make sure I win F2. For me, that’s the only goal."

Asked about negotiations for 2026, he smiled: "I don’t know how much I can answer. That’s why I have people around me to manage these and try to put me in the right position."