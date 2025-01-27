Drugovich could also be Sauber reserve in ’25
"If anybody is deserving a seat right now..."
Felipe Drugovich’s chances of racing in Formula 1 this year may just have doubled.
Since winning the F2 title in 2022, the 24-year-old Brazilian has failed to make the step up to Formula 1 - instead serving merely as Aston Martin’s reserve.
New Red Bull driver Liam Lawson told the Pitstop podcast last week: "If anybody is deserving a seat right now, it’s Drugovich.
"His free practice in Abu Dhabi (in 2023) was quicker than (Lance) Stroll," he added. "Then last year I think he was quicker than Fernando (Alonso)."
The Swiss newspaper Blick now reports that, although Aston Martin uses Mercedes engines, Drugovich might also be on standby for Ferrari-powered Sauber this year in the event the Swiss team needs a substitute driver.
"The decision would be made between two drivers," highly respected journalist Roger Benoit wrote. "Felipe Drugovich, who has been hoping for a chance at Aston Martin for three years, or Antonio Giovinazzi, who Ferrari is letting travel around the world as a replacement."
