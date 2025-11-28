Bearman shrugs off rumours amid Ferrari turbulence

Oliver Bearman says he "backs himself" amid wild speculation triggered by Ferrari’s turbulent week - rumours linking Lewis Hamilton with an early exit, Charles Leclerc with Aston Martin, and even suggestions the Haas rookie could be fast-tracked into red.

Asked in Qatar whether he would be "ready" if Ferrari suddenly needed him, Bearman was calm but firm.

"Well, you know, I’m in F1 and you have to back yourself," he said. "So yes, I believe I’m ready, but I have to continue to prove that. It’s not that I had five or six good races that suddenly everything changes."

The rumour mill has been exploding after Ferrari chairman John Elkann publicly told Hamilton to "talk less", followed by Italian reports that the team scrapped Hamilton’s pet "F44" road car Ferrari project - and then Hamilton’s own Vegas outburst about "not looking forward" to 2026.

In Qatar, the seven-time world champion rowed it all back.

"I think probably I’d be surprised if the other drivers are excited about next year at the end of a season," he said. "You’re looking forward to family and stuff.

"That was just in the heat of frustration, particularly when races haven’t gone well."

He insisted he has no second thoughts about joining Ferrari. "I don’t regret the decision I made. I know it takes time to build and grow within an organisation, and I expected that."

Hamilton barely spoke in the FIA press conference - not completely unusual for him - but kept repeating he is "excited" for 2026 despite the current ruckus.

Leclerc, meanwhile, dismissed the Aston Martin rumours entirely.

"When you’re going through a difficult time, there are always many more rumours," he told Sky Italia in Qatar. "But I’ve always said I love this team.

"The important thing is the rumours don’t disrupt our work - and that’s not happening."

He stressed Ferrari remains united after a poor end to the season.

"We’re very united and very motivated. I know I’ve been saying for a long time that we want to do something special and we haven’t achieved it yet, but the team is not being influenced by what’s happening around it."

Leclerc also admitted Ferrari’s late-season slump is fairly explainable. "Our final part of the season has been completely sacrificed for 2026," he confirmed.

"We know the little things will make the difference. Time will tell if we made the best decisions."