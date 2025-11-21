Massa and FIA both declare ’crashgate’ victory

Confusion - and conflicting claims of victory - erupted after the High Court in London ruled on Felipe Massa’s lawsuit over the 2008 ’Crashgate’ saga.

The former Ferrari driver declared a "great day for justice", saying the court had refused attempts by Formula One Management, Bernie Ecclestone and the FIA to shut down his case.

"This is a tremendous victory," Massa said in an all-caps statement.

"The court has seen the strength of my case. They did everything possible to stop this case, but our fight is for fairness and today we have won."

He added that he is "more determined and confident than ever" ahead of a full trial next year.

But the FIA issued its own statement - claiming that it had succeeded.

According to the governing body, the judge dismissed Massa’s breach-of-contract claim, his breach-of-duty claim, and his bid for declarations that the 2008 title should have been his.

The court also highlighted "serious doubts" about parts of Massa’s case and noted "a number of obstacles" regarding causation.

However, the key point - and the reason Massa’s camp is celebrating - is that the judge rejected attempts to throw out the central allegation - a conspiracy claim against FOM, Ecclestone and the FIA.

The court has allowed that claim to proceed to a full trial, subject to reformulated pleadings and further expert evidence.

Italian sources, including Sky Italia, described it as "an important victory" for Massa because the court refused to drop the case.

The full trial is expected in 2026.