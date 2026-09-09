Domenicali urges Madrid patience as debut sells out

Stefano Domenicali has urged some patience ahead of Formula 1’s first race at Madring, while revealing the inaugural Madrid GP is now sold out and even suggesting the circuit could host pre-season testing in 2027.

Speaking to Spanish media in Madrid, the F1 CEO acknowledged the first edition will inevitably have imperfections.

"The first year, as always, I’m waiting for those who are trying to find the details that aren’t perfect," he said.

"I want to thank everyone at IFEMA for all the work they’ve done in a context that isn’t easy."

Domenicali echoed Carlos Sainz’s recent message that the new circuit should be judged over time rather than immediately.

"It’s a circuit to be discovered," he said.

"It’s also a novelty for the people, the guests, because the configuration is a bit atypical. I think expectations are very high."

He also revealed ticket sales have now reached capacity. "I think the news that the tickets are sold out will come soon," said Domenicali.

"I don’t know if it will be tomorrow or the day after, but the tickets are gone."

Domenicali insisted the project should not be compared with F1’s troubled former Valencia street race.

"The situation of the Valencia promoter was different," he said.

"The purpose of avoiding what happened in Valencia is there."

He said Madrid’s ten-year contract and private investment model were key differences.

Domenicali also ruled out Spain hosting an additional race this season amid the Middle East uncertainty, but left open another possibility for the future.

"The possibility of conducting tests is there," he said.

"If Madrid has the availability, or Barcelona, it could be a place where this could happen."