Prost attacked at home, Salo recovers from stabbing

F1 legend Alain Prost has reportedly been injured during a violent robbery at his home near Lake Geneva.

According to Blick newspaper, several masked intruders forced their way into the four-time Formula 1 world champion’s villa in Nyon earlier this week.

The 71-year-old is said to have suffered minor head injuries during the confrontation, while one of his sons was allegedly forced under threat to open the family safe.

Swiss police launched a major manhunt involving dog units and forensic investigators, with French authorities also alerted amid fears the gang may have crossed the border.

The exact amount stolen remains unclear, although reports noted Prost’s long association with luxury watchmaker Richard Mille.

Blick said Prost has since returned to Dubai, where he also resides part-time.

The incident comes amid growing concern about so-called ’homejackings’ targeting wealthy residents around the Lake Geneva region, with Swiss reports claiming 18 similar cases were recorded in Geneva alone during 2025.

Meanwhile former Formula 1 driver Mika Salo is also recovering after a bizarre suspected stabbing incident in Bangkok.

The 59-year-old told Ilta-Sanomat he suffered a deep leg wound while crossing a pedestrian crossing near his hotel after a moped rider passed close by.

"The doctors had to sew some muscle and then some skin on top of it," Salo said.

"There are 28 stitches in total."

Doctors reportedly suspect the wound may have been caused deliberately with a knife.

Salo said local hospitals later told him several similar incidents had occurred in the same area that evening. "Luckily this one hit my leg and not anything else," he said.