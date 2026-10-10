Cooling vest row deepens in Singapore

Formula 1 drivers remain sharply divided over cooling vests in Singapore, with Carlos Sainz pushing back at George Russell’s call to move their development outside the budget cap.

Russell has argued that Mercedes should be allowed to improve its system without sacrificing development spending elsewhere.

But Sainz said Williams simply chose to make the cooling vest a higher priority. "If there’s one thing we’ve developed well as a team this year, it’s the cooling vest," said the Spaniard.

"It has undoubtedly made life more comfortable for Alex and me inside the car, and we’re delighted to have it."

On Russell’s argument, Sainz added: "I think it’s a question of where you want to invest the budget."

"I understand Mercedes’ point of view, but at the same time, we’ve given it higher priority - perhaps more than they have - and that’s why it’s working better for us."

Fernando Alonso agreed that teams should solve the issue themselves.

"I don’t think it’s up to the FIA to improve it, but rather up to each of the teams," he said.

Others want nothing to do with the system.

Isack Hadjar was the bluntest: "I think it should be banned," said the Red Bull driver.

When asked why, he replied: "It’s supposed to be tough."

Max Verstappen also remains opposed.

"For me, it’s not needed," said Hadjar’s Red Bull teammate.

"You have all these stupid cables in your car, so you’re just limiting your movement as well."

Charles Leclerc, however, said even limited cooling is worthwhile.

"It works pretty well for 15 or 20 laps," he said. "But at least I get some benefit from it for 15 or 20 laps."

"I’m grateful for that."