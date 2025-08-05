Cardile finally starts at Aston after Ferrari dispute

Enrico Cardile has officially begun work at Aston Martin, ending a protracted legal battle with Ferrari that delayed his move by more than a year.

Cardile, who spent nearly two decades at Ferrari and most recently served as technical director for chassis and aerodynamics, was first linked to Aston Martin in mid-2024. But after he left Maranello last July, Ferrari enforced a strict non-compete clause - and successfully secured a court order in Modena to block Cardile’s early involvement in his new role.

That restriction expired last month, and Aston Martin has now confirmed the Italian engineer has started as Chief Technical Officer.

"We are pleased that a resolution has been reached and that Enrico can continue with the team into 2026 and beyond as Chief Technical Officer, leading our design and technical functions at the AMR Technology Campus," a team spokesperson said.

Cardile will work alongside newly arrived engineering icon Adrian Newey, as Aston Martin builds a heavyweight technical structure for the sport’s major regulation reset in 2026.

Ferrari, meanwhile, has restructured its leadership following Cardile’s departure, with Loic Serra - formerly of Mercedes - now overseeing the technical department.