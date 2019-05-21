Canada 2019 - GP preview - McLaren

Carlos Sainz

“After three races in a row scoring points we’ve got some good momentum and we will try to extend that in Canada. Monaco was a strong weekend for me personally, but it is already in the past and we know the car has margin to improve, so now is the time to push even harder if we want to maintain our position in the Championship. Getting overconfident would be a huge mistake at this point.

“Canada has offered some great racing in the past and the layout of the track is interesting. It shares characteristics with the street circuits, but it also has some high-speed sectors which are fun to drive with these cars. Montreal is a cool city to visit and the atmosphere is always very welcoming. I look forward to getting the weekend started.”

Lando Norris

“I’m very excited to head to Canada and Montreal. It will be my first time there and the track is one I’ve always liked driving on the sim. It definitely looks like you can overtake and have a bit more fun there.

“The racing can be a bit unpredictable at this circuit and the weather often plays a part. My focus, as always, is on making sure I’m in a position to take any chances I can for both myself and the team and gaining as much experience of a new track as possible.”

Andreas Seidl

“We head to Canada encouraged by the momentum of the last few races but also completely focused on ensuring we are still moving forward. We keep developing the car and are bringing new parts to Montreal

"The execution of our race operations has made the difference when points have been on offer this season, so it’s crucial that we maintain our high standards. Strategy, pit-stops and race execution from the drivers and the team are key areas in this respect.

“The circuit in Montreal offers some unique challenges. It is in essence a street circuit, but at very high speed. Safety cars and changing weather have often determined the result here, so we must be prepared for any eventuality.”