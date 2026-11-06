Camara may stay in Haas seat for rest of 2026

Rafael Camara has refused to rule out staying in Formula 1 for the rest of the season despite leading the Formula 2 championship.

The 21-year-old makes his Haas debut at Interlagos this weekend after Esteban Ocon was dropped permanently, and there are already rumours that Camara will not return to F2.

His Invicta Racing seat is reportedly set to go to Audi junior Freddie Slater, allowing Slater to prepare early for his own 2027 Formula 2 campaign.

Asked in Brazil whether Interlagos this weekend is a one-off or he’ll stay in the seat for the rest of the season, Camara said: "I think that’s something that we’ll be discussing after the weekend."

"I just make sure that I’m doing a great job this weekend, and then after that we see what will happen."

Franco Colapinto joked that Camara could simply race both championships at the same time.

"It would be really fun to do F2 and F1 at the same time, no?" said the Alpine driver.

Camara replied: "Maybe we can put them on the same grid."

Pressed on whether he would sacrifice a possible F2 title if Haas asked him to finish the F1 season, Camara again declined to commit.

"This is something that still needs to be discussed," he said.

"Just trying to finish the weekend with everything clean, and then after that we see what will happen for the next days or weeks."

Gabriel Bortoleto, who previously completed his own F2 title campaign before stepping fully into Formula 1, said there is real value in finishing the job.

"Having a title like F2 to your name, and F3, especially when you know that only a few drivers have done it in the first year, it’s something that you’re very proud to have," said the Audi driver.

"I’m happy that I stuck to F2 and I did my F2 thing. I won the title and now I can look back and be like, ok, I’m an F3 champion, I’m an F2 champion and now I’m in F1."