Cadillac confirmation for 2026 grid a ’formality’

By GMM 4 March 2025 - 08:33





It "should not be too long" before Formula 1 is finally ready to cement Cadillac’s place on the 2026 grid.

Following a long-running and acrimonious saga, and Michael Andretti stepping away from the project, Liberty Media finally declared last November that "an agreement in principle" had been reached with GM and Cadillac.

Then, in January, an FIA spokesperson said the governing body was "currently reviewing Cadillac’s entry" - and nothing has been heard since.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali declared this week that the process is finally now coming to an end.

"There is the formality that is related to the process that is almost ready," he said.

"Together with the FIA there has to be an update and whenever this will be ready, there will be an update to formalise what basically has already happened. It should be not too long," the Italian added.

"So they will be ready to fight against or together with the other teams for next year."

Although FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem was always a supporter of the eleventh F1 team from the beginning, F1 and the existing teams made no secret of their opposition.

However, Domenicali insists he is "very, very happy" that Cadillac will be on the grid.

"GM want to be a real constructor or a manufacturer that will invest in our sport because they do believe in the technological platform that F1 can provide to their system," he said.

"So I’m very, very happy that now this is moving forward, and I’m looking forward to see them on the track together with the other teams to fight for a great championship."