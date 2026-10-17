Buenos Aires track surface boosts F1 return hopes

Buenos Aires’ push to return to the Formula 1 calendar has taken another step forward, with the first tests of the new asphalt now completed at the Autodromo Oscar y Juan Galvez.

Soy Motor reports that an initial 120-metre section has been resurfaced as part of the wider renovation program, with the immediate target of hosting MotoGP in April next year.

But the project is also being openly framed around Formula 1.

"We are bringing the city race track up to par with the world’s great circuits, and this will allow us not only to bring back MotoGP, but also Formula 1, a dream that is getting closer and closer," Buenos Aires city chief Jorge Macri said.

The circuit is also receiving other infrastructure upgrades, including new grandstands and revised access areas.

Argentina’s F1 ambitions have gained extra momentum from Franco Colapinto’s huge domestic following, although no Grand Prix deal has yet been announced.