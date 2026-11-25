Spanish GP boss Luis Garcia Abad has revealed that proposed changes to the controversial Madring circuit have already received approval from the FIA and Formula 1 drivers.

The former longtime manager of Fernando Alonso was speaking at a DAZN event, shortly after organisers confirmed plans to modify the layout for 2027 following criticism of the lack of overtaking at its inaugural race.

"Yes, there are some changes that have already been approved by the Drivers’ Association and the FIA, and if we’re going to make changes, everyone has to agree to them," Abad said.

He cautioned, however, that modifications must be considered carefully rather than simply reacting to one disappointing race.

"When you plan for the long term in sports, you can’t plan it according to your own tastes or criteria. You have to ask the market what it wants," said Abad.

He pointed to the extraordinary difference between the last two Las Vegas Grands Prix.

"Last year in Las Vegas there were only 17 overtakes, and this year there have been 352. This means that the Bernabeu isn’t going to close just because a match ends 0-0."

He acknowledged that Madrid’s debut had exposed numerous problems, even if the event broadly achieved its objectives.

"We didn’t suffer the major problems that others had, but we did suffer a billion small problems that we have to solve," he admitted.