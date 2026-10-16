Rosberg still rates Verstappen above Antonelli

Nico Rosberg says Max Verstappen remains Formula 1’s best driver despite Kimi Antonelli standing on the brink of the world championship.

"Max Verstappen is still the best driver in the sport," the 2016 champion told RTL.

Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, called the Red Bull driver "a phenomenon" after back-to-back wins, but said the championship gap is now too large.

"He is of course the big favourite for the end of the season, but he can’t catch Antonelli anymore," said the German.

Rosberg nevertheless heaped praise on the Mercedes youngster, who would become the youngest world champion in Formula 1 history if he seals the title.

"He’s a phenomenon, we didn’t expect it at all," he said.

"It’s world-class, Michael Schumacher level."

Antonelli himself admitted Verstappen’s current form would have been a serious concern had it arrived earlier in the year.

"It would be very scary. It would be very, very scary," the 20-year-old smiled.

Rosberg also said George Russell now faces a difficult psychological challenge after being beaten by his younger teammate.

"Kimi was simply the stronger driver and deservedly is now at the very top," he said. "George has to step up now."