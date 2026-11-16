Top teams converge, midfield gap sparks debate

Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies admits Formula 1’s leading teams have become closely matched much sooner than expected, although the growing gap to the midfield has prompted calls for changes to the budget cap.

Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren have all won races in 2026, with the four teams increasingly separated by just fractions of a second.

"The convergence is probably happening earlier than what we all thought," Mekies said.

"I’m guessing somehow it’s perhaps an indication of fairly restrictive regulations."

Mekies believes the unpredictable battle at the front is good news for Formula 1.

"We now get the top five in qualifying separated by two tenths, and it’s a strong combination of development race and absolute perfect execution if you want to win on Sunday."

However, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly recently warned that the improvement has not extended throughout the field.

"It’s two leagues within the same league," he said, describing the substantial gap between the leading quartet and the remaining teams.

"It’s down to us to do a better job and deliver a better performance."

Williams boss James Vowles is now pushing for a budget cap overhaul to help smaller teams catch up. His proposal, dubbed ’ADUO for teams", will be discussed at Monday’s F1 Commission meeting.

It would allow teams outside the top four to spend additional money, with greater allowances for those further down the championship.

However, the proposal is struggling to attract enough support for introduction in 2027.

Cadillac, Alpine, Aston Martin and Audi reportedly support Williams, while Haas and Racing Bulls are opposed.

Vowles nevertheless believes the FIA and Formula 1 are sympathetic.

"What’s more important to me, perhaps, is I have the support of the FIA and Formula 1 behind it," he said.

"I don’t think it’s going to happen overnight."