Hill hits back as billionaire says F1 belongs in museum

1996 world champion Damon Hill has hit back at Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest, who claims F1’s time is running out and the sport belongs in a museum.

Forrest made the provocative comments at the launch of his new Fortescue Zero Racing Formula E team, challenging Formula 1 to a direct contest with the electric championship.

"I think Formula 1 has a place," he said.

"It should have a very large building with Formula 1 at the front of it, made out of limestone, with lights on it, and it should be a museum."

Forrest believes younger generations will increasingly favour Formula E because of its technology and environmental credentials.

"Formula 1 are fantastic but their time is ticking past them," he declared.

The Australian billionaire pointed to Formula E’s new Gen4 car, which is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 100kph in around 1.8 seconds, significantly quicker than an F1 car.

"I want to see Formula 1 go head to head with Formula E," Forrest said.

"Let’s just put it to the test. I don’t care if we come first or second."

But Hill was unimpressed by the suggestion.

"When Formula E can beat an F1 car over a full Grand Prix distance, yes," he responded on X.

Former Williams boss Claire Williams serves as an ambassador to Forrest’s new team, which was formed following the acquisition of Penske Autosport.