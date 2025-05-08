Briatore ’too old’ to return as team boss - Schumacher

Flavio Briatore is "too old" to return to his former role of a full-time Formula 1 team boss.

That’s the view of former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, as he reflected on the latest seismic events at Alpine - including the ousting of Jack Doohan.

Some think Briatore and Oliver Oakes, the team boss who has just proffered his resignation, have been at odds about whether to promote Franco Colapinto mid-season since the very beginning.

Those rumours were so powerful after this week’s news of the Doohan-Colapinto swap for at least five races promoted both Briatore and the now-departed Oakes to issue a statement.

"A lot has been said in the past 24 hours incorrectly associating the decision of Oli resigning to an alleged disagreement," Briatore said, adding that it is "completely false".

Oakes agreed, saying stepping down was a "personal decision".

As for Doohan, who now slips into the reserve role, Schumacher does not necessarily disagree about the demotion. "He’s certainly a really nice guy," he said, referring to the son of Australian motorcycling legend Mick Doohan, "but just not good enough for Formula 1".

On Colapinto, Schumacher also told Sky Deutschland: "Briatore believes in him - and he also brings a lot of money with him."

What Schumacher clearly disagrees about is that Briatore, who vowed to become "more and more involved" at Alpine in Oakes’ absence, is fit to take over as the full-time team principal.

"In his (advisory) role and with his experience, he did a great job," the German said. "But he’s too old to be actively involved in the company every day as team principal."

Indeed, 75-year-old Italian Briatore, the ultra-successful former Benetton and Renault chief, underwent heart surgery just last year.

Schumacher added: "Flavio will always do his own thing. That’s also the reason why Oliver Oakes pulled the plug. Flavio also had no problem with Oakes leaving.

"From what I’ve heard, Flavio does everything himself, but I certainly hope not."