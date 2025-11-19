I want to be better than Russell - Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli says his relationship with George Russell has changed since arriving in Formula 1 - and insists he is not in the sport "to match him", but to beat him.

In a wide-ranging interview with Blick, the 19-year-old Mercedes rookie admitted his first season had been a "rollercoaster", especially after a mid-year slump that left him scoring just 3 points across nine European races.

"Up until Montreal I’d give myself an 8 or 8.5. Then it dropped to a 5," he said. "I expected things that didn’t happen. I didn’t feel comfortable in the cockpit. I put myself under pressure and made mistakes I never normally made."

Antonelli said his father - along with team boss Toto Wolff - delivered the tough words that snapped him out of it.

"They each gave me a good kick after Monza," he revealed. "Those verbal rebukes hurt, but I needed that reset. I never would have gotten out of that mess on my own."

The boy-faced Italian also laughed about the origin of his middle name Kimi, insisting it has nothing to do with Raikkonen - naming Ayrton Senna as his sole childhood hero.

On his dynamic with teammate Russell, Antonelli said things have evolved as he gains confidence.

"Yes, we have a good relationship - he’s very professional," he said. "But I don’t just want to reach his level. No. I want to be better than him and the others. I’m in Formula 1 to be the fastest, not just the fastest in the team."

In the pages of La Gazzetta dello Sport, meanwhile, Antonelli smiled as he admitted he cannot fully enjoy the Las Vegas weekend like most drivers due to age.

"I can’t do practically anything in Las Vegas because I’m not 21," he joked. "So let’s bet everything on the track."