Sainz says Perez ’earned’ rare second F1 chance

Carlos Sainz says Sergio Perez fully deserves his Formula 1 comeback with Cadillac, calling the Mexican one of the few drivers to have truly earned a second chance in the sport.

Speaking to El Heraldo de Mexico, the Williams driver praised Perez’s resilience after securing a deal with the new American team, which joins the grid next season.

"Checo has already shown how talented and strong he is - as a driver, as an athlete, through his entire Formula 1 career," Sainz said. "Now he’s preparing for a second, different phase, and that’s very motivating for him."

He noted that such returns are rare in modern Formula 1. "Only a few drivers get a second chance, and only those who have really made their mark - like Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, and Checo," Sainz added.

Sainz said Cadillac’s arrival will further raise the level of competition on the grid.

"Two additional cars on the track and another team with over 500 employees - that will be a challenge for everyone," he said.