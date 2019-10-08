Binotto ’not the best’ at managing drivers - Lehto

A former F1 driver has questioned Mattia Binotto’s ability to handle the growing tension between the Ferrari drivers.

With Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel now obviously vying for number 1 status at Ferrari, team boss Binotto played down the mounting tension at Suzuka.

"As I’ve often said this season, it’s somehow a luxury for a team principal to have this situation," he said at Suzuka.

"What I’ve learned is that we’ve got a very competitive lineup."

However, former F1 driver JJ Lehto wonders if Binotto’s predecessor Maurizio Arrivabene, who was ousted after a power struggle last year, could handle the situation better.

"My personal view is that Ferrari’s biggest problem is that they do not have a strong enough team boss," he told Iltalehti newspaper.

"I really liked Maurizio Arrivabene, who seemed to be able to keep the team under control with good authority.

"Binotto is very different, more of an engineer. Maybe the control he has over the driver chemistry is not the best," Lehto added.