Leclerc plays down Elkann storm amid Aston rumours

Charles Leclerc has moved to calm speculation about his Ferrari future after team president John Elkann’s recent "talk less" remarks sparked a media firestorm - and fuelled fresh rumours linking the Monegasque to Aston Martin for 2027.

Speaking in Las Vegas, Leclerc dismissed the controversy and said Elkann’s comments had been misunderstood.

"People’s interpretations are beyond my control, and I’m not even interested in wasting time on them," he said. "John called me, as he does after every Grand Prix. We talked about everything, including what he wanted to say. He wanted to be constructive and encourage the team to perform better."

Leclerc insisted the remarks were not specifically aimed at him.

"The criticism wasn’t about the accidents in Brazil. It was more general," he said. "John says what he thinks. He’s always been open with me, through thick and thin. We both love Ferrari. His goal is to get the best out of each of us. I’m on the same page as him."

"John only meant well. He wanted to shake everyone up. His intention was definitely positive."

The 2025 season has seen Leclerc emerge as Ferrari’s clearly stronger performer, while speculation continues to swirl that Aston Martin - preparing a Newey-designed, Honda-powered car - has contacted his manager Nicolas Todt about the future.

Asked whether Elkann’s tone had bothered him, Leclerc again downplayed the situation.

"The best thing I can do is concentrate on the track and give it my all. I’ve always done that and will continue to do so."

Lewis Hamilton, whose arrival at Ferrari and underperformance only intensified scrutiny inside Maranello, sounded more defensive when asked about Elkann’s message.

"I know what John is planning. That’s why I didn’t pay attention to the comment," Hamilton said. "We talk several times a week. It’s about bringing the team together."

But he bristled when the suggestion arose that he should "talk less".

"I can’t focus on my job any more than I already do," he said. "I think about my work when I fall asleep and when I wake up - sometimes it even haunts my dreams. Since joining Ferrari, I’ve spent more time at the factory than at any of my previous teams."

Hamilton added: "I have a good relationship with John. We talk regularly."