Alpine has confirmed the departure of reserve driver Paul Aron, with Mercedes-backed Frederik Vesti reportedly lined up as his replacement.

In a statement, the Enstone based team said it had "mutually agreed to release Paul from his role as reserve driver and his other obligations within the team, in order to allow him to pursue other opportunities in motorsport".

An agreement has been reached for Mercedes to make Vesti available to Alpine as reserve driver.

Aron, who finished third in Formula 2 in 2024, leaves after two seasons without a full-time racing programme.

Meanwhile, Alpine race driver Pierre Gasly has expressed cautious optimism about the team’s prospects for 2027 following another disappointing campaign.

"I haven’t tried the full package (in the simulator) yet, but I’ve seen quite a bit at the factory, in the wind tunnel, and I’m happy with the progress I’m seeing," he said.

However, Gasly admitted that financial restrictions had prevented Alpine from addressing some of its weaknesses sooner.

"We would have liked to change things earlier, but we couldn’t because of the budgetary aspect," said the Frenchman.

When asked whether the improvements would be enough, he replied: "I’ll tell you at the first race of 2027!"