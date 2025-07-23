Barcelona closes in on post-2026 F1 future

Barcelona has taken a key step towards securing its place on the Formula 1 calendar beyond 2026, as Madrid prepares to take over the title of Spanish Grand Prix from next year.

The Catalan Government confirmed on Tuesday that it has formally authorised Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya’s operators to intensify negotiations with Formula One Management, with economic minister Miquel Samper and circuit boss Josep Lluis Santamaria set to lead the talks.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has repeatedly said two races in Spain are possible, and Barcelona is pushing for a long-term deal under the rebranded title of the Barcelona-Catalunya GP from 2026 onwards.

With Madrid locked in to host the Spanish GP from 2026 to 2035, the Montmelo round would be held in June, with both events expected to coexist on the record 24-race calendar.

"We have been working for some time to ensure that Formula 1 continues to be held in Catalonia," said Catalan president Salvador Illa, who visited the paddock during the 2025 Spanish GP.

"It’s an event that allows us to showcase the best of Catalonia and brings prosperity and wealth to our homeland."

Barcelona’s case is strengthened by recent circuit upgrades totalling more than 50 million euros, and by the appointment of Fernando Alonso as an official ambassador. The government and circuit operator Fira Circuit, which took over day-to-day management in 2024, are seeking a 10-year extension with FOM.

Samper has said all scenarios remain on the table, including possible rotation with other F1 venues, but the preferred outcome is a permanent renewal. "There is no urgency," he said earlier. "It’s better to work quietly, with maximum discretion, to achieve the best possible agreement."