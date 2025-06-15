Aston Martin not worried Alonso eyeing Alpine

Aston Martin’s team boss says he isn’t worried Fernando Alonso is about to jump ship.

On the face of it, the Spaniard is looking eagerly ahead to 2026, when he is contracted to race the first Adrian Newey-penned Aston Martin.

On the other hand, 43-year-old Alonso’s manager, mentor and friend - Flavio Briatore - has just regained almost total control of the Alpine team.

Not just that, sources report that Alonso was spotted as many as four times in Alpine’s hospitality area just this weekend alone in Canada.

"Fernando can visit the pits of any team," Aston Martin team boss Andy Cowell responded. "I don’t mind.

"He knows a lot of people in the pitlane at different teams. I’m happy that Fernando is contracted to us for next season and I hope he stays with us for a longer period as a brand ambassador."

The timing of Alonso’s Alpine visits is interesting, given the underperformance of both Jack Doohan and Franco Colapinto in the seat next to Pierre Gasly.

As for Alonso’s 2026 contract, a reporter pointed out that contracts often mean little in Formula 1 - especially when it comes to Briatore and Alonso.

"What do you mean by that?" Cowell responded.

When told that Briatore usually gets what he wants, Cowell added: "No comment!"

Alonso has been struggling at the wheel of an uncompetitive Aston Martin this year, although also acutely aware that the Newey project for 2026 is far more important.

"Every time I talk to Fernando about this year’s car, he has that intense look on his face, like, ’You’re not compromising next year, are you?’ He looks into my eyes to check," he said.

"I say, ’No, no, no, this will help for next year’," Cowell told AS newspaper.

As for his mere two-point haul so far in 2025, Alonso insisted after qualifying in Montreal that he feels on top of his personal game.

"I think my performance today was at the top level," he told DAZN. "Apart from Max (Verstappen) and (George) Russell, I don’t think there are many other drivers who did a better job."

Alonso is also sporting a notable moustache this weekend in Canada. "I think they’ll all copy my moustache, the same way they copied my idea of the yellow (medium) tyres in qualifying."