Ferrari rumours swirl as Sainz shines again

Spanish media are reporting renewed doubts inside Ferrari about the decision to replace Carlos Sainz with Lewis Hamilton - and even hinting at a future Sainz return.

Marca claims that "two weeks ago, it was reported that Ferrari had held recent talks with Carlos Sainz" - although the Spaniard’s entourage immediately denied any contact.

The speculation intensified in Qatar, the scene of Ferrari’s 2025 low-point, where Piero Ferrari was photographed in conversation with Sainz’s famous father.

It follows Hamilton’s dreadful first season at Maranello, while Sainz - now a Williams driver through at least 2026 - has delivered unexpected podiums in 2025, with Williams sitting a comfortable fifth in the championship.

Team boss Frederic Vasseur has previously left the door open for a reunion. "It might happen in two years when we need to look for a driver again, and he’ll probably be on the list," he said earlier this year.

However, Sainz himself appears entirely content with life at Williams. Fresh from another surprise podium in Qatar, he told DAZN: "If you had told me last year when I signed the contract - remember Spa? - that we would achieve three podiums, be fifth in the World Championship, fighting Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren from time to time ... I would have signed on the spot.

"And I did. I went to Williams for a reason. I knew the team had that potential, and I knew I could help. I’m in a good place for my career."