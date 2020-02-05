Australian GP || March 15 || 16h10 (Local time)

Aston Martin exit makes life ’easier’ - Marko

"We are more than satisfied with the technical progress"

By GMM

5 February 2020 - 11:36
Aston Martin exit makes life ’easier’ -

Losing title sponsor Aston Martin after 2020 should make Red Bull’s collaboration with Honda "even easier" in the future.

That is the view of top Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko, as he played down the news that Aston Martin is leaving the team after 2020 to become Racing Point’s new identity.

He told Kronen Zeitung newspaper that Red Bull is "more than satisfied" with the relationship with Honda, even though the Japanese carmaker is currently only committed until 2021.

"We are more than satisfied with the technical progress, especially in terms of reliability," Marko said.

"But it is the overall package with marketing, promotion and driver training that makes the collaboration successful," he added. "And the end with Aston Martin as the title sponsor makes living with Honda even easier."

