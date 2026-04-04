Gina Schumacher opens up on father in rare new doc

A rare and emotional insight into the life of Michael Schumacher has emerged, with daughter Gina-Maria speaking candidly in a new documentary about coping after her father’s 2013 accident.

German broadcaster ZDF has produced "Horsepower - The World of Gina Schumacher", offering an unusually personal look at the famously private family.

According to an exclusive preview by Bild newspaper, the 29-year-old reveals how she leaned on her passion for horses during the most difficult period of her life.

"After Dad’s accident, I really threw myself into it because I had to do something," Gina said.

"The horses have always been important. But since then, they’ve truly become... I mean, I couldn’t do without horses. They helped me get through it all."

Her mother Corinna also shares a striking memory of a prediction made by seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher. "Michael once said to me, when Gina was 10: ’Gina will be much better than you,’" she recalled.

His reasoning was equally revealing.

"Because she’s more selfish. If you’re an athlete, you have to be selfish in a certain way. And that’s great. Otherwise, you won’t amount to anything."

Corinna added: "Today I think ’He was so right’."

Now one of the world’s leading Western riders, Gina remains grounded despite her success.

"I’m grateful that I can do this. My parents made it possible," she said.

"That’s why it’s always been important to me to work hard in this area, so that I can do it as well as I possibly can."