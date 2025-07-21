Antonelli was ’disappointed’ with first F1 podium

A rumoured loan deal with Alpine would be a step back in Kimi Antonelli’s "dream".

With Max Verstappen said to have met with Toto Wolff while holidaying in Sardinia after Silverstone, rumours suggest the Mercedes boss could be planning a Verstappen-George Russell lineup for 2026.

That would explain why Wolff admits to meeting several times with Flavio Briatore recently - not just about Valtteri Bottas, but also a potential loan where 18-year-old Antonelli uses Mercedes customer power at Alpine next year.

It would be a glitch in the rookie Italian’s dream.

"I know the last Italian champion in F1 was (Alberto) Ascari," he told Corriere della Sera newspaper’s Sette lifestyle magazine.

"Am I the next one? That’s the goal."

Antonelli has had a mixed introduction to F1 this year as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes, but he broke through for his first podium in Canada.

"It was fantastic," he said, "but to be honest, I was also a little disappointed. We had the car to win, and my teammate, George, won.

"If I hadn’t made a small mistake in qualifying..."

What is going more smoothly for Antonelli is his relationship with his girlfriend Eliska Babickova, a beautiful kart driver from the Czech Republic.

"She knows my world, she knows how much time it takes up," Antonelli said.

"She understands the sacrifices. When she comes to the track to watch me, it’s a pleasure and a support. I don’t have to worry, she certainly isn’t bored.

"But it’s still too early to live together."

When asked to name his idols, Antonelli starts with his countryman and current world tennis number 1, Jannik Sinner. "I’d like to meet him," he said. "I’m impressed by his mental strength during matches, especially when things aren’t going well.

"How many times has he turned difficult situations around?"

In the world of racing, however, his hero is Ayrton Senna.

"I’d ask him how he managed to overcome fear after an accident and go even faster," said Antonelli. "Because when you have an accident, you’re a bit scared.

"As drivers we don’t think about it, but we live with it."

Finally, Antonelli admits to admiring another Italian, Valentino Rossi, with whom he has already spent some time on the kart track. "I wish I had his ability to surround himself with the right people and recognise the truly important ones who can help you perform at your best on the track, making you feel at peace," Antonelli said.