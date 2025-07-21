Alpine admits Renault engine still a weakness

Alpine’s technical director says Renault’s underpowered engine continues to drag the team down in its final season as a works operation in Formula 1.

"In terms of hybrid efficiency and maximum combustion power, we are behind our direct rivals," David Sanchez told Auto Motor und Sport, as Alpine languishes last in the constructors’ standings with just 19 points.

Renault is set to withdraw as an engine supplier after 2025, with Flavio Briatore securing a Mercedes power unit deal from 2026. The move coincides with a broader financial crisis at Renault, coinciding with the sudden resignation of CEO Luca de Meo.

"It means we have to run with less downforce on some tracks," Sanchez explained, referring to the underpowered Renault engine. "And that then results in increased tyre wear. It was particularly extreme in Austria."

The team committed to just one major car upgrade in 2025, which arrived in Barcelona.

"We committed to a plan before the season," said Sanchez. "It stated that we would only bring one major upgrade to Barcelona this year. We still have a few small things planned. But now it’s mainly about getting the most out of the existing package and delivering consistent performance."

Pierre Gasly scored a surprise P6 at a chaotic Silverstone but admits motivation is hard to maintain.

"The performance is frustrating at times," he said. "But the guys are doing their best. I’m trying to lead by example. Of course, it’s not nice not knowing whether you’ll even score points by the end of the year. It’s not fun."

Still, Gasly defends the development strategy: "We made a bold decision and are now paying the price. But I encouraged the team to take this path. I hope it pays off next year. From everything I see at the factory, things are looking good for next year."

Sanchez echoed that optimism: "Looking at how the car is developing for next year, the learning curve is quite steep. That’s why we’re very happy with our choice.

"Currently, the collaboration (with Mercedes) is going very well. We have everything we need to develop next year’s car."

Sanchez said Alpine’s aero department is leading the progress being made. "We’ve probably made the biggest step forward in aerodynamics," he said. "That’s where I come from and where I feel comfortable."

With major 2026 rule changes looming, he added: "Next year’s car is a completely different beast in terms of character. But it’s still a Formula 1 car. Downforce and good balance are still important."

"The complexity arises from the coupling with the energy management system. The interplay between aero efficiency, the long straight mode, and energy management presents a complicated problem that is not so easy to solve."