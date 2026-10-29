Antonelli eyes GT3 race and junior academy

Kimi Antonelli is planning to expand his activities beyond Formula 1, with both a GT3 program and a junior driver academy under consideration.

The Mercedes driver told Auto Motor und Sport that Max Verstappen’s growing involvement in GT racing has helped increase his own interest.

"GT racing is currently experiencing strong growth. Max is helping to raise its profile and showcase its appeal," said the 20-year-old.

Antonelli has already tested GT3 machinery with the team run by his father Marco and hopes the pair can eventually race together.

"If we find the time, absolutely," said the Italian.

"There will definitely be an opportunity at the beginning or middle of next season. It would be wonderful to fulfil my father’s dream."

Antonelli said the longer-term plan is also to create a pathway for young drivers.

"We want to build an academy for young people so they can have a chance in motorsport," he said.

"Motorsport is a great but difficult world. It’s not easy to get opportunities there."

"That doesn’t necessarily have to be in Formula 1 - there are also many opportunities in professional GT racing."