Ricciardo open to racing return after bitter F1 ending

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he is now open to racing again, after previously believing his Formula 1 exit had ended his competitive career for good.

Speaking in an emotional Beyond The Grid interview, Ricciardo said the manner of his departure after Singapore in 2024 had left him deeply bitter about motorsport.

"The last time I put a helmet on was in Singapore, and such a love of my life, racing, kind of ended, and the taste it left in my mouth about it all, I don’t like that," said the 37-year-old Australian.

"I was very bitter towards the idea of anything racing after that."

Ricciardo said he needed a long period away from the paddock, including solo travel and hiking, before his relationship with racing began to recover.

"I’m at a place now where I think, yeah, my relationship with driving slash racing is healthier than it was," said Ricciardo, who is an ambassador for Ford Racing.

A visit to the Indianapolis 500 this year helped reignite that interest.

"I didn’t think I would like it as much," he said.

"Being a fan again, I think, reminded me that I do love motorsports."

Ricciardo still has little interest in committing to another full championship, but said a one-off endurance appearance now appeals.

"The thought of just doing a full championship or something just still doesn’t really sound that exciting. But like a one-off Le Mans type thing," he said.

He also admitted that racing again could provide a happier final chapter.

"It’d be nice to also, for me, to finish a racing career a bit more on my terms."

Ricciardo even named former Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen as one potential Le Mans partner.

"Obviously Max is a name that would be high on the list," he said.

"If it’s right and things align and it feels right and obviously I’m there again for the right reasons, then maybe I won’t say never."