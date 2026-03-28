Tsunoda eyeing F1 return after choosing reserve role

Yuki Tsunoda says he has no regrets about stepping back into a reserve role in 2026 - insisting it was a deliberate decision to stay within the Formula 1 paddock.

The Japanese driver, speaking to local media at Suzuka, is attending his home race this weekend not as a race driver but as a reserve for Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls.

"It’s not that I can’t race," Tsunoda explained. "If I wanted to race, I could have chosen to race with a different team. In a sense, I chose not to race. That was in order to stay in F1.

"I don’t feel like I can’t race at all. It was a decision I made after considering my racing career. So I have no regrets."

Tsunoda lost his race seat at the end of last season after struggling to match Max Verstappen, with rookie Isack Hadjar now impressing alongside the Dutchman.

He says his current role involves supporting the team trackside and in the simulator, although responsibilities vary between reserve drivers.

"For now, I accompany the team to the race from Friday and give advice to the team," Tsunoda said. "As for simulator work, I’m allowed to decide which days I want to do it."

Despite not racing, Tsunoda insists he remains in peak condition.

"Physically, I think I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in," he insisted.

Looking ahead, he made clear his ambition is to return to the grid.

"Of course, I’m very disappointed that I won’t be able to race in front of everyone this year," Tsunoda said.

"Next year, I’d like to return to racing with the team I used to be on, but this year I’ll enjoy the race as a spectator, alongside everyone else."