Another F1 sponsor ’on standby’ amid crisis

Another F1 sponsor has admitted its concern about the corona crisis.

We have already reported that the Carlos Sainz and McLaren backer Estrella Galicia has "great concern" about the impact of the shutdown.

And now, Heikki Hultunen, boss of the digital locking company Iloq, has added his worries to the topic. Iloq sponsors Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen.

"At this stage, I am not going to anticipate or condemn the agreement as having gone wrong because of this external threat," Hultunen told Ilta Sanomate newspaper.

"But if the F1 season doesn’t continue, we need to come up with new ways to reach our goals. We benefit from visibility in the media and at events. We are currently in standby mode," the Finn added.

2007 world champion Raikkonen wears Iloq branding on his helmet and cap.