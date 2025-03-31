Alonso’s F1 career ’nearing the end’ - Arnoux

A famous former Formula 1 driver thinks Fernando Alonso is finally reaching the end of the road.

Rene Arnoux, a former Ferrari driver like Alonso, said the 43-year-old Spaniard was "one of the biggest disappointments" of the recent Chinese GP.

"When he’s not fighting close to (Lance) Stroll, it says a lot," the Frenchman, 76, told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "I think he is nearing the end of his career."

Two-time champion Alonso is actually already under contract with Aston Martin for 2026, but there has been speculation Honda will push - and pay - to bring Yuki Tsunoda to the Silverstone based team.

Also rumoured is that Aston Martin is offering eye-watering sums to Max Verstappen.

As for Arnoux’s criticism of Alonso, Lewis Hamilton - also in his 40s - recently slammed the current era of excessive negativity.

The seven time world champion’s Ferrari boss, Frederic Vasseur, agrees.

"Let’s acknowledge that some of the criticism has been very harsh," he told L’Equipe. "To suggest that Lewis is worn out, finished, is very harsh. And also false."