Alonso not sure if he will extend Aston contract

Fernando Alonso admits he isn’t sure if he will still be on the grid in the event that the Circuit de Catalunya manages to extend its contract with Formula 1.

The future of Barcelona’s three-decade-old race is hanging by a thread, with the streets of Madrid set to take over the official Spanish GP title from 2026.

Next year, Barcelona will host potentially its last grand prix.

Ignasi Armengol, in charge of the circuit’s new managing entity Fira Circuit, this week declined to say whether a contract extension announcement might be possible this weekend.

"The truth is, I can’t answer," he said. "I don’t know the exact stage of the negotiations right now."

At the very same time, two-time champion Alonso has been officially named as the key ambassador for the Circuit de Catalunya, and his message on Tuesday was that he wants to see a new deal set in stone "for many years to come".

"It’s true that it would mean two grands prix in Spain, but the circuit has been there for the last two or three decades and will continue to be there for the next three, four, five decades," said the Aston Martin driver.

"The other circuit is perhaps more temporary, right? But I think it’s important for Spain to have long-term stability."

However, the 43-year-old freely admits that next year’s race in Barcelona could be both his and the circuit’s last blast. "I don’t know if I’ll race in 2027," Alonso said.

"Right now, I only have a contract for 2026. I’ll decide next year. But I hope the circuit continues, which I’m sure it will."