Alfa Romeo Racing appoints Jan Monchaux as new Technical Director

Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates and manages the Alfa Romeo Racing team in the Formula One World Championship, are pleased to announce that Head of Aerodynamics, Jan Monchaux, will be promoted to the position of Technical Director, starting from August 1st, 2019.

The move will follow the departure of current Technical Director, Simone Resta, at the end of the month (to Ferrari).

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

“I want to thank Simone for his contribution to the progression of the team and I wish him all the best for his future appointments. As for Jan, I am delighted to have him step up to the role of Technical Director. He has done a brilliant job so far and I am confident he will be able to lead our technical group as the team continues its upward journey.”

Jan Monchaux, new Technical Director of Alfa Romeo Racing

“I am very excited about this new challenge and I am looking forward to starting in my new position. The owners, board and team principal are sending a simple but strong message to the whole company – they value continuity and believe in the existing team and the work we have been doing. It is now up to us to prove them right, but I am convinced our future is bright.”