ACI confirms Imola ready for emergency F1 return

Formula 1 is preparing contingency plans not only for the end of the 2026 season, but potentially the start of 2027 as uncertainty around the Middle East continues.

Qatar and Abu Dhabi remain scheduled to close this season, but Italian reports say Imola is now the clearest European fallback if either race cannot go ahead.

Automobile Club d’Italia president Geronimo La Russa has openly confirmed that work is underway.

"Given the complicated international situation in the Middle East, we are working with government and sporting institutions to ensure we are ready to host a second Formula 1 Grand Prix in our country, as early as a few months from now, during the current championship."

He described Imola as "the ideal solution".

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that teams have already begun booking hotels around Imola for late November and early December, underlining that the contingency is now more than theoretical.

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu said everyone wants clarity as soon as possible.

"Of course, it would have been better to make a decision sooner, but I understand it’s difficult," he said.

"The sooner a decision is made, the better."

Williams team principal James Vowles said an Imola finale would at least be memorable.

"If it were to be Imola - and to be clear, that isn’t confirmed or otherwise - the weather will be interesting and spicy."

"But it would still be nice to go back to a European race at the end of it."

The situation could also spill into 2027.

Autosprint and La Gazzetta report that F1’s preferred plan remains Bahrain on March 14 followed by Saudi Arabia a week later, but an alternative calendar is already being prepared if the Gulf remains unsuitable.

Under that scenario, China would open the season, followed by Japan and then Australia, which cannot easily move earlier because of ongoing pitlane reconstruction at Albert Park.

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia would then potentially be rescheduled later in the season, with Stefano Domenicali still determined to maintain a 24-race championship in 2027.