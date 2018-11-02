Vietnam has taken a big step towards being on the 2020 F1 calendar.

The People’s Committee of Hanoi, the capital of the Asian country, has issued an invitation to an event next week to launch the street circuit and race.

It reads: "The city of Hanoi managed to conclude the cooperation to be entitled as the official host of a race of the FIA formula one world championship (from) April 2020."

It is not the only new race that could debut in 2020.

De Telegraaf, a Dutch newspaper, says Liberty Media has made a "concrete offer" for the circuit at Zandvoort (photo) to organise a Dutch grand prix.

"If we sign now, the Netherlands will have a grand prix again in 2020," circuit owner Prince Bernhard van Oranje said.

"With Max Verstappen, everyone is well aware that this is a unique opportunity."

The newspaper said Zandvooort would have to pay an annual race fee to Liberty Media of about EUR 20 million.