Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - McLaren split helped Honda progress - Verstappen

"I’m very excited about next year"


23 October 2018 - 12h36, by GMM 

Max Verstappen admits he is getting excited about 2019.

Recently highly critical of Renault, the Dutchman finished second behind Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen and ahead of championship leader Lewis Hamilton in Austin.

He says Red Bull’s chances for 2019 look good as the team switches its customer Renault engines for the new works Honda collaboration.

"I’m very excited about next year, because Honda is obviously very fast in qualifying now," he is quoted by Speed Week.

"Of course we want to finish this year as well as possible, but the whole team is already looking forward to the next season. Everyone is really motivated.

"The data coming from the test stands is very promising," Verstappen revealed.

He said Honda is making good progress now because it is getting full support from Red Bull, beginning with the Toro Rosso collaboration this year.

Verstappen says that is in stark contrast to the failed McLaren-Honda pairing of 2015-2017.

"They (Honda) have been able to do their own thing and build the engine to their liking. They no longer have to deal with the team they were dealing with," he said.

"Also, some new people have come on board, the management is new, and the whole thing looks very good.

"Of course we’ll have to see how it develops, but it’s going in the right direction and I’m happy about that."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Race (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Pre-race (355 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Saturday (935 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Friday (779 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Thursday (495 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()