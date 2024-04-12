Fleeing McLaren chief on way to struggling Alpine - rumour

By GMM 12 April 2024 - 09:51





Alpine might soon get a much-needed technical boost in the form of a long-time and highly respected former Ferrari engineer.

Last year, Ferrari’s head of vehicle concept, David Sanchez, left Maranello to go on ’gardening leave’. The Frenchman then re-emerged for 2024 and beyond as McLaren’s new technical director.

However, in a shock development announced last week, Sanchez and McLaren then suddenly split.

"Upon our joint reflection, it became apparent that the role, responsibilities and ambitions associated with David’s position did not align with our original expectations when he agreed to join us," said team boss Andrea Stella.

"Recognising this misalignment, both David and I agreed that it would be best to part ways now to enable him to pursue other opportunities that will better leverage the full scale and breadth of his remarkable skill-set."

Sanchez was also quoted as saying: "I look forward to my next challenge within F1."

Sources have now told Japanese outlet as-web.jp that Sanchez’s next destination may well be Alpine - the currently crisis-struck Renault works team Alpine.

The rumours suggest he will be made chief technical officer, after technical director Matt Harman and head of aerodynamics Dirk de Beer recently quit Alpine.

The report claims Sanchez left both Ferrari and now McLaren because "he did not want to share responsibility with other engineers in making the most important decisions".

As-web.jp added: "Given that Alpine does not have an undisputed technical leader, Sanchez will become the team’s new chief in a role that he has long sought as soon as he finishes his gardening leave in early July."

"If that happens, Sanchez will influence the design of Alpine’s 2025 car."

Alpine team boss Bruno Famin admitted at Suzuka that his main role now is to "restructure the team" that produced the slowest car on the entire 2024 grid.

"I was in Viry for the two last years," he said. "Now I am in Enstone mainly and we need to really change the way we are working in order to develop our car better. To be more agile, to be more efficient.

"There’s a lot to do," Famin admits. "We have started to make some changes in our technical organisation, and my role is putting everything together, changing what we need to change."